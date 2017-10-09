New Jersey’s New Day Underwriting Managers Promotes Torres

New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, a specialty intermediary of environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages based in Bordentown, N.J., has promoted Maydelis Torres to vice president of its real estate practice.

For the past four years, Torres has leveraged her underwriting, brokerage and insurance management experience to foster relationships and further the growth of the company’s real estate practice, according to a company press release.

Torres joined New Day with more than 26 years of property and environmental casualty industry experience. Prior to this position, she served as a technology and life sciences underwriter and middle market manager for the Pennsylvania territory at The Hartford Insurance Companies.

New Day Underwriting Managers LLC is a specialty resource for agents and brokers, assisting them and their clients in finding appropriate environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages.

Source: New Day Underwriting Managers LLC