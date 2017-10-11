Burns & Wilcox Announces Philadelphia Office Expansion

Burns & Wilcox, a wholesale insurance broker and underwriting manager, has announced the relocation and expansion of its Philadelphia, Penn., office, making its second investment in the state of Pennsylvania this year.

This larger space in the metropolitan area gives Burns & Wilcox the ability to double the current size of its staff.

“As part of a long-term strategic development plan, Burns & Wilcox has prioritized specific locations, such as Philadelphia, for greater capital investments,” said Alan Jay Kaufman, chairman, president and CEO of H.W. Kaufman Group and its largest subsidiary, Burns & Wilcox, in a company press release. “The company has continued to solidify strong insurance revenue growth in Philadelphia and Eastern Pennsylvania, and our heightened presence in the state signifies our dedication to providing excellent levels of service and expertise to our retail brokers and agents.”

Jim E. Epting, corporate vice president, and Matthew Swaby, associate managing director of Burns & Wilcox, Philadelphia, are leading the path forward locally for the insurance wholesaler.

Epting added in the release that due to the growth of Burns & Wilcox in Philadelphia and the East Coast, the firm has hired new associates to meet the demand and the new space affords Burns & Wilcox the ability to continue on its growth trajectory.

The complete relocation and renovation of the office space was handled by Kaufman Real Estate Management.

Source: Burns & Wilcox