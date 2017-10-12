Risk Strategies Company Hires Scroope to Manage New England Operations

Risk Strategies Company, a privately held, national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has hired John Scroope to manage its New England regional operations. Scroope will also lead the company’s corporate headquarters office in Boston, Mass.

As an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in insurance management and underwriting, Scroope joins Risk Strategies from Boston-based CNA Insurance, where he served as branch president. Prior to that, he was regional president at OneBeacon Insurance and spent the first dozen years of his insurance career in underwriting and marketing with Chubb Insurance.

In addition to the Boston headquarters, Scroope will coordinate efforts among a growing footprint of offices and operations in the company’s New England region, including Providence and Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Lynnfield; Worcester and Randolph, Massachusetts.

Founded in Boston in 1997 as a risk management advisor to upper-middle market companies, Risk Strategies later transformed its business model to add insurance placement and broking. It has since worked to grow through strategic acquisitions.

Risk Strategies Company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property and casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals and has offices in more than 35 locations nationwide, including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Source: Risk Strategies Company