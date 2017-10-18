Hub International Acquires Assets of Maine’s Graffam Insurance Group

Hub International Limited (Hub), a global insurance brokerage, has acquired the assets of Graffam Insurance Group LLC (Graffam). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Based in Cumberland Center, Maine, Graffam specializes in employee benefits and services businesses in Maine and New Hampshire.

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise, according to a company press release. Headquartered in Chicago, Ill., it provides property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services from offices located throughout North America.

Source: Hub International Limited