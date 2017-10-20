Pennsylvania’s Kueny Insurance Merges with KMRD Partners

Kueny Insurance, a Warrington, Penn.-based insurance company, has merged with KMRD Partners, a boutique risk management and human capital solutions firm also based in Warrington.

The merger brings three new team members to KMRD with experience in small to mid-size business and personal lines, explained KMRD Principal and Co-Founder Bob Dietzel in a company press release.

KMRD brings broader access to the insurance marketplace, claims advocacy and loss control support, as well as human capital and employee benefits expertise, that will enable Kueny Insurance to grow and support its clients, according to Kueny Insurance President Tom Kueny in the release.

Kueny Insurance has been serving more than 1,000 commercial and personal clients in the Philadelphia and surrounding regions for more than a quarter century.

Source: KMRD Partners