Pennsylvania Fire Company Closes Following Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Authorities say a Pennsylvania volunteer fire company that was sued over sexual abuse by a firefighter and its alleged cover-up by fire officials has closed its fire station.

Lancaster Emergency Management Agency director Randy Gockley tells LNP the West Willow Fire Company closed Tuesday after it lost insurance coverage due to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit stems from when West Willow volunteer Stanley Todd was charged with sexually assaulting underage girls in 2015. Todd pleaded guilty and two other fire officials were charged with not reporting the crime.

Records show the lawsuit was settled last week.

The New Danville Fire Company will respond to fire calls in the area for the time being. A more permanent solution will be explored in the upcoming weeks.

