Massive Fire Ravages Neighborhood in Maine, Destroys Six Buildings

A large fire has ravaged a neighborhood in Maine, with officials saying it destroyed six buildings and sent at least four people to the hospital.

Witnesses told the state Fire Marshal’s Office they smelled smoke long before they saw flames spread to four buildings in Sanford, Maine, Thursday afternoon. State Fire Marshal Joe Thomas says it’s likely the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette and the cause isn’t suspicious.

The fire was under control by 4 p.m. Thursday.

Sanford Fire Chief Steven Benotti says four people were transported to area hospitals, including one person who suffered a heart attack.

Officials said power lines also caught fire, creating a dangerous situation for firefighters.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.