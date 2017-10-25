Willis Towers Watson Hires Toner as CRB Market Leader for New England

Global insurance advisor Willis Towers Watson has hired Mike Toner as Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) market leader for New England, which includes offices in Boston and Billerica, Mass; Hartford, Conn.; Burlington, Vt.; and Buffalo, N.Y.

In this role, he will be responsible for driving growth and talent acquisition efforts in this region. As a 25-year industry veteran, Toner joined Willis Towers Watson from The Travelers, where he served as chief sales officer for national accounts. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Aon. He is based in Boston, Mass., and reports to Mark Rusas, CRB Northeast region leader.

Willis Towers Watson helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, it has 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries.

Source: Willis Towers Watson