New York’s Frenkel & Company Joins Forces with EPIC

Frenkel & Company, a New York, N.Y.-headquartered, full-service independent insurance broker, and EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a national retail insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm, have joined forces.

Frenkel & Company has been delivering strategic guidance and service around the risk management, insurance and benefit consulting needs of its clients for nearly 140 years, said President and CEO John F. Kelly in a press release issued by EPIC. Kelly added in the release that Frenkel & Company believes its decision to join EPIC will help it to deliver a broader and deeper set of capabilities and added value to clients.

Upon joining EPIC, the firm will operate as Frenkel & Company – a Division of EPIC. Frenkel & Company’s leadership team will play active roles within the integrated EPIC organization.

EPIC CEO John Hahn stated in the release that the Frenkel locations and teams in New York City, Jersey City, N.J., Boston, Mass., and Los Angeles, Calif., are expected to add value to clients across the country and create further opportunities for employees’ long-term growth and career success.

Frenkel & Company will also provide a platform in the Northeast to extend EPIC’s risk management, property and casualty insurance, international client services, employee benefits consulting, program solutions and private client services to companies across the region, nationally and internationally, added EPIC Northeast Region President Thomas O’Neil in the release.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges, led by partner Christopher Machera, served as EPIC’s legal advisor. KPMG LLP provided accounting and tax advice for EPIC. Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, led by Managing Director Robyn Maslynsky, acted as financial advisor to Frenkel & Company, and Morrison Cohen LLP served as Frenkel’s legal advisor.

Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants