Assurance Furthers Expansion Into Washington D.C. with Hiring of Groseclose

Assurance, a Schaumburg, Ill.-headquartered, independent insurance brokerage, has hired Jack Groseclose to serve as an employee benefits advisor.

In his new role, Groseclose will be based in Washington D.C., furthering Assurance’s expansion efforts into the D.C. market.

He will focus on providing employee benefit solutions to the construction and technology industries, as well as government contractors, and help clients stay compliant while structuring benefit plans and alternative funding arrangements. These responsibilities include advising clients on how to become self- or level-funded, utilizing Rx carve-outs and customizing plan designs to save on overall healthcare premiums.

Assurance creates value by minimizing risk and maximizing health for 6,000 businesses and individuals across the country.

Source: Assurance