Chubb Names Lambourne as Head of Multinational Claims, Overseas General Insurance 

Chubb announced that Graham Lambourne, currently Global Clients Claims manager, Europe, has been promoted to the role of head of Multinational Claims for Overseas General Insurance.

Lambourne will be responsible for further refining and enhancing Chubb’s multinational claims capability, working with colleagues in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe to deliver market-leading service for clients and their brokers across both Chubb’s extensive owned network, and its network partners.

His role will include the development of new multinational reporting tools, enabling Chubb’s global clients to benefit from timely and accurate claims reporting and better data analytics to help them manage their risks. He will also be supporting the continued development of Worldview, Chubb’s web-based platform which allows clients to manage their multinational programs in real time.

His appointment is effective immediately. He succeeds Graham Chesman, vice president, Multinational Claims, Overseas General, who retires at the end of the year.

Lambourne has more than 30 years of insurance claims experience. He joined Chubb in 2015 as Global Clients Claims manager, Europe. Before that he held a series of senior claims positions with AIG and the XL Group. In his new role, Lambourne will continue to be based in London, reporting to Simon Priebbenow, vice president, Claims Service Development, for Chubb.

“This is a well-deserved promotion for Graham, who, since he joined Chubb in 2015, has shown the leadership skills and commitment that are critical in our effort to deliver a world class service operation for our multinational clients,” said Andrew McBride, executive vice president, Claims, Overseas General Insurance.

“I would like to thank Graham Chesman for his remarkable 37 years of service to Chubb. He leaves the company with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future,” McBride continued.

