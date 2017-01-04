Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Names Schmaler as Head of MENA

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has appointed Falk Schmaler as head of Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

In his new role, Schmaler will be based in Dubai and responsible for driving the company’s business strategy and market presence in the MENA region. His latest position was senior underwriter in the wholesale energy team in London, a global role in which he served clients and brokers throughout the MENA region.

“We are excited to have Falk take on this leadership role.” said Tony Buckle, CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. “With his extensive knowledge of the risk landscape in the MENA region and a proven track record in serving our clients and brokers, we are confident that we will continue the momentum we have built in delivering our commercial insurance capabilities to the region.”

Schmaler, a German national, has over 18 years of experience in the insurance industry. He joined Swiss Re in 2009 and held several positions in property and energy underwriting in Zurich and London. He graduated from the University of Applied Science in Cologne, Germany with a diploma in Business Administration and a post graduate degree in Manufacturing Technology. He is also a fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Source: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions