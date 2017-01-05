H.W. Kaufman’s Cranbrook Underwriters Relocates London Office 

Cranbrook Underwriters, an H.W. Kaufman Financial Group company, announced the relocation of its London offices to One Minster Court, Mincing Lane, London EC3R 7AE, U.K., in the heart of London’s financial center.

This strategic move follows the relocation of two other Kaufman companies, Chesterfield Insurance Brokers and Lochain Patrick Insurance Brokers, to the same building.

“Cranbrook’s new location helps support our London business’ significant growth, bringing us even closer to Lloyd’s of London, in the midst of the financial market,” said Alan Jay Kaufman, chairman, president and CEO, H.W. Kaufman Financial Group. “Maintaining our offices in a central location helps us to further foster our London ties and increases our competitive advantage through valuable in-person interactions, and a direct line to Lloyd’s.”

Cranbrook Underwriters was founded in 2012 and focuses on five specialty insurance classes, including commercial SME property/casualty, bloodstock, super yacht, pet and residual value insurance.

“We continue to add significant expertise to Cranbrook Underwriters – expanding the breadth and depth of our product and service offerings,” said Robert Katzaros, chief underwriting director, Cranbrook Underwriters. “Our new office location will not only further attract and retain top industry talent, but position our team for sustained growth.”

Kaufman Real Estate Management, the global real estate arm for Kaufman Family Companies, executed the lease and handled the construction at the new office.

Source: H.W. Kaufman Financial Group