Trade Credit Coverholder, Equinox Global, Names Jackson as Credit Analyst

Equinox Global, the Lloyd’s coverholder specializing in trade credit insurance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Jackson as a credit analyst.

Jackson is based in the London office and will work with the UK team. His appointment follows the continued growth Equinox experienced in the UK during 2016.

Jackson previously worked at Euler Hermes, initially as a credit analyst and then as a risk underwriter specializing in Retail, Electronics, Media and Textiles. Jackson holds a BSc in Mathematical Business Analysis.

Mike Holley, chief executive of Equinox Global, said: “Simon’s appointment represents an important addition to our well established UK team…”

Source: Equinox Global