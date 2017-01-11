BHSI Enters Canada Marine Market; Chubb’s Rider Tapped as Sr. U/W

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) announced it is introducing inland and ocean marine insurance in Canada and has named Gord Rider as senior marine underwriter.

“We are pleased to welcome Gord to our team of marine specialists,” said John Evans, vice president of Marine, BHSI. “With Gord at the helm, BHSI in Canada has launched ocean marine products — including ocean cargo, stock throughput and project cargo insurance — as well as a full line of inland marine products. All of these products come with BHSI’s hallmark clarity of coverage and formidable financial strength.”

Rider joins BHSI from Chubb Insurance Co. of Canada, where he was most recently senior marine underwriter. Before that, he was a marine underwriter at Chubb and at Coast Underwriters Ltd. He received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Rider is based in the Toronto office of BHSI and can be reached at gord.rider@bhspecialty.com and by telephone at +1.647.846.7811.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI)