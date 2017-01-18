Aon Completes Acquisition of Brazil Health & Benefits Firm, Admix

Aon announced it has completed its acquisition of Admix, the São Paulo, Brazil-based health and benefits brokerage and solutions firm. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Admix’s brokerage and operational platform combined with Aon’s world-class actuarial, brokerage, and consulting capabilities creates the largest, deepest and most experienced health and benefits team in the Brazil market,” said John Zern, chief executive officer, Aon Health & Benefits. “Bringing together Aon and Admix allows us to expand our capabilities to better serve clients throughout Latin America.”

As a recognized pioneer and innovator in health and benefits brokerage and solutions in Brazil, Admix has more than 1.4 million beneficiaries across approximately 6,700 companies in all industries and sizes, said Aon in a statement. Admix places approximately $2 billion Brazilian real in health & benefits premiums each year.

Source: Aon plc

