Beazley Taps AIG’s Tigleanu as Data Breach & Information Security U/W

Beazley, a specialist in data breach response insurance, has appointed Monica Tigleanu as an underwriter focused on data breach and information security coverage for US companies out of its London headquarters.

Beazley has helped clients handle over 5,000 breaches since the launch of its flagship product, Beazley Breach Response, in 2009.

Tigleanu joins Beazley from AIG Europe, where she was a senior underwriter focused on cyber risk management based out of London. Prior to that, she held senior underwriting positions with AIG Canada and Travelers Canada in Toronto.

“We’re excited to add Monica’s expertise as we continue to expand the reach of Beazley’s information security coverage and dedicated Beazley Breach Response (BBR) Services unit,” Paul Bantick, Beazley’s UK focus group leader for technology, media and business services.

“Beazley’s data breach insurance is the only product on the market specifically designed to give businesses access to dedicated and experienced breach response managers to manage the technical, regulatory and financial impacts of a data breach from the moment of initial notification,” he added.

Source: Beazley