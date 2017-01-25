Chubb Taps Allied World’s Müller as Property & Technical Lines Director, Europe

Chubb has appointed Alf Müller to the role of Property and Technical Lines director for Continental Europe, as it continues to evolve its client offering in the property, power generation (powergen) and construction insurance markets.

In his new role, Müller will be responsible for the development and profitable growth of Chubb’s portfolio in each of these business lines, leading a team of line managers and underwriters across the continent. He will be based in Paris. His appointment is effective immediately.

Müller has over 18 years’ experience in the insurance industry, specifically in the energy, property and construction markets, having held a series of management and underwriting positions in Germany, France and the UK.

He joins Chubb from Allied World Assurance Co. Europe, where he most recently held the role of senior vice president and global head of Onshore Construction, responsible for developing the company’s global onshore construction book of business. Prior to his insurance career, Müller worked for six years as an engineer for non-destructive testing and engineering of nuclear power plants worldwide at ABB Reaktor GmbH.

Jeff Moghrabi, regional president, Continental Europe for Chubb, said: “Alf has a wealth of technical and underwriting experience, gained across a number of key European markets. He will play a key role in further developing our client solutions and capabilities across Continental Europe. I welcome him to our team and am very much looking forward to working with him.”

Source: Chubb