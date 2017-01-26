XL Catlin Appoints Karna as Chief Data Officer

XL Catlin has announced the appointment of Dr. Henna A. Karna as chief data officer, reporting to XL’s chief platform officer, Myron Hendry.

Karna has more than 20 years’ experience leading data-driven, digital innovation and positive disruption within the insurance industry, the company said in a statement.

Her past positions include president at Verisk Digital Services, a unit of Verisk Analytics and actuarial chief information officer and managing director at AIG.

“Karna’s unique background in genetic algorithms, cognitive learning, behavior modeling, deep neural networks, and digital strategy will be a valuable asset to XL Catlin,” the XL Catlin statement continued.

“We are fortunate to have Henna join us as our chief data officer. Her vision and experience in designing digital innovations while motivating multi-discipline teams to deliver solutions fully aligns with XL Catlin’s focus on being a market leader in providing superior products and services to our colleagues and clients,” said XL Group’s Chief Executive Officer Mike McGavick.

“She will work closely with XL Innovate, Accelerate — our internal innovation team — and other businesses and functions throughout XL Catlin to further enhance data, analytics and innovation which in turn will allow us to expand our offerings.”

Karna has degrees in mathematical sciences from the University of Massachusetts and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She has worked as an adjunct professor of statistics and mathematics for the graduate entrepreneurship program at Babson College in Massachusetts.

Karna has advised Fortune 500 companies on digital innovation and disruption and designed and developed patent-pending technology and applications in the field of digital-data technologies in insurance. In 2015, Karna was listed as number five in the Top 15 people in insurance technology by the Insurance Networking News and she was one of four keynote speakers on Women in Leadership at ACORD.

Source: XL Catlin