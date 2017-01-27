Sompo Canopius Names CNA’s O’Riordan Head of International Property

Sompo Canopius AG has appointed of Steve O’Riordan as head of international property with immediate effect.

O’Riordan brings 30 years’ experience in the international property markets to Sompo Canopius and will report to Derek Hansen, group head of direct and facultative property.

O’Riordan will be writing a UK and international direct and facultative property portfolio to complement Sompo Canopius’s existing US direct and facultative lines. He will also be working closely with the group’s head of heavy industry, Spencer Pearce.

O’Riordan joined from CNA Europe where he served as property underwriting manager since 2004, managing FT500, Fortune 500, multinational and major international programs.

Hansen said, “I am delighted to have Steve join our team. He fills a gap in our international property offering and brings huge experience in trading in London. He is universally known as an enthusiastic underwriter who looks to work with brokers to find ways to support their placements. Connecting him now with the rest of our underwriting and cat management teams at Sompo Canopius will only enhance that.”

Source: Sompo Canopius