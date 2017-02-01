Chubb Launches Services in Canada for High Net Worth, Family Office Clients

Chubb Insurance Co. of Canada has launched an array of complimentary services for its high net worth and family office customers.

Signature Suite™ is designed to help protect and enhance affluent lifestyles by providing access to security services, travel safety experts, household risk management professionals and collections management specialists, said the company in a statement.

“Canadian homeowner customers with residences in the United States are familiar with Signature Suite. By expanding these services into Canada, our Signature customers can now expect access to some of the best professional services, consulting firms and specialists in the industry,” said Paul Johnstone, senior vice president for Chubb Personal Risk Services, Canada.

Chubb said Signature Suite provides assistance and resources in the following areas:

Personal and family security services. Customers now have access to diagnostic consultations and risk analysis reports that will help them determine their susceptibility to risks such as identity theft, kidnapping, home invasion, cyber security, and loss of life or property. This in-depth lifestyle vulnerability diagnostic will help identify potential security concerns and will recommend ways to improve protection.

Customers now have access to diagnostic consultations and risk analysis reports that will help them determine their susceptibility to risks such as identity theft, kidnapping, home invasion, cyber security, and loss of life or property. This in-depth lifestyle vulnerability diagnostic will help identify potential security concerns and will recommend ways to improve protection. Travel safety services. Customers can plan for safe and worry-free travel with the help of complimentary travel intelligence briefings. Continuouslyupdated reports are provided on terrorist threats, political instability, airline safety and other travel risks and connect with security experts through phone consultations.

Customers can plan for safe and worry-free travel with the help of complimentary travel intelligence briefings. Continuouslyupdated reports are provided on terrorist threats, political instability, airline safety and other travel risks and connect with security experts through phone consultations. Personal staff risk management. Chubb customers can connect with experienced employment practice professionals to discuss management issues like recruiting, hiring, disciplining or terminating personal staff. In addition, customers can request background investigations on cooks, nannies, drivers and other household employees at a discounted rate.

Chubb customers can connect with experienced employment practice professionals to discuss management issues like recruiting, hiring, disciplining or terminating personal staff. In addition, customers can request background investigations on cooks, nannies, drivers and other household employees at a discounted rate. Collections management. Chubb’s in-house collector specialists offer customers guidance on proper storage and display conditions, an assessment of loss potential and general preservation tips to help protect their collections. Specialized software can help customers maintain a descriptive and photographic record of their possessions and keep track of information such as purchase prices, appraisals and provenance.

Source: Chubb