CNA Hardy Appoints AIG’s Beelders as Head of Multinational

CNA Hardy, a specialist commercial insurance provider within the Lloyd’s and company markets, announced the appointment of Jason Beelders as assistant vice president, head of Multinational.

Reporting to Patrick Gage, chief underwriting officer, Beelders will be responsible for the strategic development of the company’s overall multinational business portfolio, including driving profitable growth by building the “go-to” market team and enhancing broker management.

Beelders has over 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry, joining CNA Hardy from AIG, where he was the global lead for AIG International, managing a network of more than 150 managers in 140 countries, driving improved governance and service delivery excellence.

“Jason joins us at an exciting time in our international growth, his network of contacts and industry experience will allow us to continue to build stronger and deeper relationships with our producers as we build-out our core proposition and brand awareness in new markets. Furthermore, his appointment demonstrates our ability to attract the very best market talent,” said Gage.

Source: CNA Hardy