RSA Global Risk Solutions Launches New Structure to Enhance Client Focus

RSA has introduced a new Global Risk Solutions (GRS) operating model aimed at delivering brokers and customers improved access to decision-makers and enabling GRS to operate with more focus in its chosen markets.

Effective immediately, GRS will consist of three units, with each head reporting to Hayley Robinson, GRS managing director.

The new structure is as follows:

Europe. Led by Richard Turner, this business will be responsible for Europe specialty lines, Europe & international marine, Dubai International Financial Centre and Scandinavia hull.

Led by Richard Turner, this business will be responsible for Europe specialty lines, Europe & international marine, Dubai International Financial Centre and Scandinavia hull. Specialty & wholesale . Led by Gareth Hilton, this business will cover London market construction and engineering, renewable energy, marine and wholesale international property/casualty.

. Led by Gareth Hilton, this business will cover London market construction and engineering, renewable energy, marine and wholesale international property/casualty. UK & multinational. This covers the existing UK and multinational risk managed business including real estate. Gary Long will lead this business.

All three directors previously held leadership positions within GRS and share almost 100 years of insurance industry experience, RSA said in a statement.

This announcement follows the restructure in November 2016 of RSA’s commercial lines businesses within the UK & International region as GRS and Commercial Risk Solutions.

“The new structure for GRS allows us to serve our customers better and compete more effectively. By simplifying how we do business, we will be able to trade more collaboratively with brokers and with more focus across the markets in which we operate,” said Hayley Robinson, GRS managing director, RSA.

“The creation of Global Risk Solutions in November 2016 was aimed at enabling this business under Hayley Robinson’s leadership to reflect more closely the needs, the size and complexity of customers’ risk,” commented Steve Lewis, CEO, UK & International, RSA.

“The launch of the new GRS model continues this direction of travel towards becoming the chosen partner of brokers and customers in our target markets by being accessible and easy to trade with, no matter how complex the risk,” he said.

Biographies

Prior to assuming his new role as head of Europe, Richard Turner was global marine director for RSA from 2012 to February 2017. He worked as head of UK marine for RSA (2009 to 2012) and held a variety of underwriting and leadership roles across RSA’s marine business (1983 to 2009). He also was a member of RSA’s commercial executive team from 2011 to 2016.

Gareth Hilton, the head of GRS’s specialty and wholesale unit, was previously director, European and international specialty lines for RSA’s Global Risk Solutions unit (2016 to February 2017). He also held various leadership roles across commercial sales and the regional mid-market business, including director, UK specialty lines, GRS (2007–2016). Between 2003 and 2007, he was affinity business lead for HBOS General Insurance. He first joined RSA in 1997 and held various underwriting, sales and distribution roles across personal and commercial lines (1997-2003).

Gary Long, the head of GRS’ UK and Multinational business unit, was previously director UK and wholesale for GRS (between 2012 and February 2017). He worked as global trading director for RSA from 2008 to 2011 and UK property manager from 2003 to 2008. Long also held various underwriting and leadership roles in property between 1978 and 2003.

