Sompo Canopius Re Appoints Swiss Re’s Gray as Head of P&I Reinsurance 

Sompo Canopius Re announced the appointment of Christopher Gray as head of P&I reinsurance, effective immediately. Gray, who joins from Swiss Re, reports to Andy Gladwin, global head of marine treaty.

Sompo Canopius Re already plays a leading role in the worldwide marine and specialty treaty market, writing through London, Singapore and Zurich, said the company in a statement. It noted that Gray will be developing a portfolio that adds diversification and also complements the account already written.

Gray is a qualified lawyer and spent the early part of his career as a solicitor specializing in marine insurance in Germany. He subsequently became an underwriter for Zeller and Associates GmbH in Hamburg before joining Munich Re as a marine underwriter focused on P&I in Munich. Since 2011 he headed Swiss Re’s marine treaty team in London.

“Chris is a respected leader in the marine P&I market with a fantastic track record and many solid relationships that he has built over time,” commented Gladwin.

Source: Sompo Canopius Re