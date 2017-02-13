XL Catlin Opens Shared Services Office in Gurgaon, India

XL Catlin has opened a shared services office, covering three floors at DLF World Tech Park in Gurgaon, India.

The new office will provide “vital underwriting support, claims administration, actuarial services, finance and accounting for XL Catlin’s teams across the world,” the company said.

XL Catlin’s new office covers 180,000 square feet, allowing it to bring approximately 1,300 colleagues together under one roof from two of its former offices at Bestech Business Tower and DLF Cyber City.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office at World Tech Park, providing our staff with a world class, modern and flexible workspace which meets XL Catlin’s environmental sustainability commitments,” said Derek Nazareth, XL Catlin’s head of Global Operations and country head for India.

“The building was designed to meet Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) standards, incorporating solar panels and energy efficient LED lighting to reduce our environmental impact,” he said, noting that the company has had offices in India for more than 10 years.

“We continue to invest in our leadership and recently appointed Sumit Chadha as head of our Enterprise Shared Services, and we are looking to significantly strengthen our existing teams and recruit top talent, in this vibrant, well-connected part of Gurgaon.”

Source: XL Catlin