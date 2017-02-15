Corporation of Lloyd’s Bans Booze During Work Hours 

Once part of the London/Lloyd’s market culture, the days of liquid lunches have mostly disappeared with many companies requiring that their employees abstain during work hours.

The Corporation of Lloyd’s, which oversees and supports the businesses operating in the Lloyd’s market, decided to join this abstemious trend by formally prohibiting its 800 employees from drinking alcohol during business hours.

“It is clear that a policy of no alcohol is the becoming the norm for workplaces across the country. This guidance ensures we are in step with those changes and reflect the way people work today,” said a Lloyd’s spokesman.

The ban doesn’t apply to underwriters and brokers operating in the market, some of which have long had this ban in place.

“Hiscox has had a dry office for decades,” said a Hiscox representative. “Our policy is that employees don’t drink alcohol during the working day. There may be times when it is appropriate, but employees wouldn’t then return to their normal duties, for example, underwriting.”