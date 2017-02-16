Hiscox UK & Ireland Launches Media & Creative Industries Product Suite

Specialist insurer Hiscox said it is addressing new exposures faced by the media and creative industries with the launch of two tailor-made professional indemnity products focused on those working within digital marketing and event organizations.

The insurer has also further developed its marketing, advertising and communications, commercial film producers and multimedia products to better serve the changing risk landscape in those sectors, the company stated.

Fast-moving technological advances – from the use of mobile and tablet devices, and the creation of platforms such as digital radio or on-demand TV, to the immediacy of social media – mean that the way consumers interact with companies has been completely revolutionized, Hiscox said.

Hiscox has designed new and updated products to reflect the changing nature of risk for industries using these platforms, including:

A digital marketing product that provides broad cover for contractual liability and explicit cover for a wide range of digital services including search engine optimization (SEO), digital advertising, analytics and insight and web and app building.

A marketing, advertising and communications product that covers breach of advertising regulations, breach of contract and rectification costs.

A commercial film producers’ product that provides explicit cover for APA contracts required for the production of commercials, as well as cover for breaching a license to use someone’s trademark or copyrighted material.

An event organizers’ product that includes automatic coverage for venue owners and operators (a cover that is often required), bodily injury and property damage cover, personal appearance coverage, and work performed by subcontractors.

An upgraded multimedia product that provides protection against allegations of discrimination in your content, legal costs to challenge a Police Information Notice and cover for emotional distress claims.

“We have over 20 years’ experience of insuring media and the creative industries, as well as a market-leading proposition and a specialized media claims handling team which truly set us apart,” said James Brady, head of Media at Hiscox UK and Ireland. “This new suite of products will further boost our ability to serve clients working in this field, by being even more tailored to their specific needs.”

Hiscox said it provides commercial insurance for the media sector since 1995, and now insures more than 15,000 businesses across the UK and Ireland – ranging from bloggers to some of the largest publishers and broadcasters in the world. It offers coverages including professional indemnity, specialist media property and liability, cyber and data, management liability, event cancellation, crime, personal accident and crisis containment cover. It also offers contingency-based coverages such as advertising agent’s indemnity, commercial producer’s indemnity and death and disgrace.

