Verisk Buys Healix Risk Rating, UK-Based Medical Risk Assessment Firm

Verisk said it plans to fold its Esher, England-based acquisition into ISO, a Verisk Analytics business that collects and compiles data on property/casualty insurance risk.

Healix Risk Rating provides data designed “to help underwrite medical coverage for travelers with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency,” Verisk said in a statement.

Healix launched in 2000 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Healix International Holdings Ltd.

Beth Fitzgerald, president of ISO Solutions, said in prepared remarks that Healix Risk Rating tools developed to help insurers spot and assess medical coverage for travelers at the point of sale will “allow us to better serve both the travel insurance market and property/casualty insurers around the world.”

