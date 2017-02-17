Beazley Taps Markel’s Tewfik as Underwriter for UK Tech & Data Breach Team

Beazley, a specialist in cyber and data breach response insurance, has appointed Michael Tewfik as a technology, media and business services underwriter focused on addressing the data breach and cyber security risks of organizations in the United Kingdom. He will work out of the company’s London office.

Tewfik joins Beazley from Markel, where he was a senior development underwriter serving the United Kingdom regions. Prior to that, he held underwriting positions with Bluefin Group and Norwich Union.

Paul Bantick, Beazley’s UK focus group leader for technology, media and business services, said: “We’re excited to add Michael to the team and expand the reach of our cyber and data breach coverage throughout the United Kingdom. Beazley’s cyber, technology E&O and data breach response insurance policies give businesses in the United Kingdom access to broad cover and dedicated and experienced breach response and claims managers to address the full scope of their technology, cyber and data breach exposures.”

In 2016, Beazley partnered with the world’s largest reinsurer, Munich Re, to offer customized enterprise-wide cyber protection for the world’s largest businesses.

Since the launch in 2009 of Beazley Breach Response (BBR), a services-based solution to data breaches, Beazley said it has helped clients handle more than 5,000 data breaches.

