RSA Global Network Expands African Service by Extending Globus Partnership

Leading international insurer RSA can now service multinational customers in five more African countries after extending an existing partnership with Africa-based insurance network, Globus.

Founded in 2007, Globus Network operates from its head office in Douala, Cameroon, and is the largest network of African insurers with members across 46 countries, RSA said in a statement.

This new partnership arrangement enables RSA Global Network to provide insurance services to customers with operations in Botswana, Congo, Mauritania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, RSA continued.

RSA Global Network’s new partners are the Globus members Phoenix of Botswana, Assurances Generales du Congo, NASR Mauritania, Phoenix of Zambia, and NicozDiamond Insurance Zimbabwe. This means RSA now has partners in 26 African countries.

Since its launch in 1996, RSA Global Network now operates in more than 170 territories worldwide, providing multinational customers with local expertise and service through its network partners.

The agreement with Globus followed completion of a training programme for the Globus hub in Douala led by the RSA Global Network team, said RSA, explaining that all of RSA Global Network’s partners must meet stringent guidelines and service level agreements for policy issuance and claims, sanctioning, credit ratings and claims handling,

“For more than 20 years, RSA Global Network has been providing multinational clients with efficient and professional local service in the territories in which they operate. As many of our customers are continuing to expand their geographical footprint within developing economies, we must keep step with their needs,” said Barbara O’Reilly, Global Network director, RSA.

“RSA has been working with Globus for the past two years so we are pleased to expand this cooperation to new African markets,” said Jude Ncho, executive director, Globus Network.

Owen Thomas, Global Broker Relationship director, RSA, added: “In the past three years, RSA has completed disposals of non-core parts of the business. However, our measured expansion in the number of trusted partnerships we have through our Global Network ensures RSA’s multinational customers continue to benefit from the global coverage they require to realize their own growth ambitions.”

Source: RSA