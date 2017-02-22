Ironshore International Hikes Capacity to $400M for Terrorism & Sabotage Cover  

Ironshore International has increased capacity for Terrorism & Sabotage programs to US$400 million, an increase from the current U$375 million limit, effective immediately.

Ironshore’s Terrorism & Sabotage cover provides insurance protection for clients against damage to commercial and residential property, including business interruption resulting from terrorist attacks worldwide.

Coverage is provided on either a full value or first loss basis, and optional policy extensions can respond to loss due to malicious damage, strikes, riots and civil commotions, the company said.

“In today’s increasingly uncertain world, acts of terrorism have impacted businesses worldwide. Terrorism coverage has now become an essential tool for our clients to protect against the devastation and financial loss that frequently follows terrorist attacks,” said Quentin Prebble, director, Pembroke Managing Agency Ltd.

“Ironshore recognizes that these events, including incidents of civil unrest, are on the rise and as a result we have increased the limit of cover that is available to our clients from a single source to $400 million,” he added.

With the support of a dedicated team of professionals with extensive experience of underwriting war, terrorism and political violence risks, Ironshore offers War & Terrorism cover on a worldwide basis through its Lloyd’s Pembroke Syndicate 4000 platform.