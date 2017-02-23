Canadian Broker Network Names Robinson as Chairman, Succeeding Miller

Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s network of independent insurance brokers, has appointed Mike Robinson, president and CEO, PBL Insurance Ltd., as chairman.

Robinson succeeds Tim Miller, president of Capri Insurance Services, who has been CBN chairman for the past three years. As chairman, Miller focused “on fostering higher levels of collaboration between the members, growing the membership and laying the groundwork for CBN’s strategic direction,” said a statement issued by the network.

“On behalf of the CBN, I’d like to personally thank Tim for his insights and support. His guidance has helped to set us on a successful course for the future,” said Lorie Phair, CBN managing director.

She welcomed Robinson whose “industry experience, vision and leadership skills will be of great value to CBN as we continue to grow and execute on our strategy.”

About Canadian Broker Network

The Canadian Broker Network comprises Capri Insurance Services, CMW Insurance Services, Lawrie Insurance Group, McLean Hallmark Insurance Group, PBL Insurance, Rogers Insurance, Smith, Petrie, Carr & Scott Insurance, South Western Group and Bullfrog Insurance, the industry’s first digital commercial broker. “The network has outperformed the market on organic growth, writing more than more than $1 billion in property/casualty premiums as well as employee benefits, life and financial services with over 50 offices across Canada and more than 1,500 employees,” CBN said.

Source: Canadian Broker Network