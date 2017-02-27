Chubb Names Krishnan to Lead Global Accounts; Lakickas Is Division EVP

Chubb has announced two senior management appointments to its Global Accounts division, serving large and complex clients in Europe and around the world.

Suresh Krishnan, currently executive vice president, Global Accounts, Overseas General Insurance, has been appointed to the newly created role of head of Global Accounts Division, Europe. Krishnan will set and implement business strategy for the segment, assuring that clients and brokers benefit fully from Chubb’s risk and underwriting as well as its multinational network and services, the company indicated.

Krishnan will be based in London, reporting to Jeff Moghrabi, division president for Chubb in Continental Europe, and David Robinson, division president for Chubb in the UK and Ireland.

Krishnan has 25 years of insurance industry experience. He joined Chubb in 1999 and has served in several senior legal roles. Prior to his current role, he served from 2010 to 2013 as general counsel, Multinational Client Group, with global legal oversight for matters connected with the company’s multinational products and services. Previously, he was general counsel for ACE USA, where he had management responsibilities for all legal matters connected with ACE’s US commercial retail insurance business.

Tina Lakickas, currently senior vice president and global client executive, will succeed Krishnan as executive vice president, Global Accounts, Overseas General Insurance. Lakickas will lead the international Global Client Executive team that serves Chubb’s Global Accounts segment. She will oversee the delivery of high quality service across all aspects of the value chain and ensure that Chubb’s Global Accounts strategy and activity are aligned to client and broker needs, the company said.

Lakickas will be based in Paris, reporting to Joseph Clabby, president, Global Accounts, and David Furby, division president, Commercial Property and Casualty, Overseas General Insurance.

Lakickas has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. Prior to joining the company in 2010, she was vice president and regional manager of Global Marine & Energy for AIG. She previously served in underwriting roles at AIG, Arthur J. Gallagher and St. Paul.

Both Krishnan and Lakickas will take up their new roles in March 2017.

Source: Chubb