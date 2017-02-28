Verisk Analytics Buys UK-Based Emergent Network Intelligence

Verisk Analytics Inc., the Jersey City, N.J.-based data analytics provider, announced it has acquired Emergent Network Intelligence (ENI), an innovator in insurance claims efficiency and fraud detection solutions based in Newcastle upon Tyne in the U.K.

With the acquisition of ENI, Verisk’s clients in the U.K. can take advantage of technologically advanced tools that allow them to improve motor claims workflow and reduce their costs and exposure to fraud, said Verisk.

“ENI has demonstrated a commitment to helping insurers meet the challenges of making substantive reductions in claims cycle time and detecting fraud,” said Mark Anquillare, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Verisk Analytics, in a prepared statement.

“Their innovative solutions are valuable additions to our existing claims offerings. These include an advanced vehicle inspection system that triages total losses and can predict repairs and an analytic solution that can identify potential fraud by evaluating data from multiple sources,” he added.

“We’re excited to join the Verisk Analytics family of businesses,” said Christopher Campbell, director of ENI, which was formed in 2012. “We look forward to adding our offerings to complement Verisk’s comprehensive suite of solutions.”

Source: Verisk Analytics