Gallagher Buys Australia’s Ace IRM Insurance Broking Group

Itasca, Ill.-based Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced the acquisition of Ace IRM Insurance Broking Group, located in Beenleigh, Queensland, Australia.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1981, Ace IRM Insurance Broking Group (Ace IRM) is a retail insurance broker providing general commercial and personal lines broking services to clients throughout Australia. It also specializes in insurance coverages for strata management, veterinary services and the commercial, industrial and hotel/hospitality industries.

Greg Flower, Ann Flower and their associates will continue to operate in their current location under the direction of Sarah Lyons, head of Gallagher’s commercial broking operations in Australia.

“Ace IRM has earned an outstanding reputation for its deep client knowledge, and its strong sales and high-quality service culture,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO.

“Their solid presence in a key growth area south of Brisbane will enable us to further establish our position as a market leader in Queensland and will enhance our acquisition efforts as the partner of choice in the Australian market,” he said. “We are extremely pleased to welcome Greg, Ann and their colleagues to our growing Gallagher family of professionals.”

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.