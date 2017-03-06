BHSI Launches Accident & Health Solutions in Asia; Product Line Heads Named

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co. (BHSI) announced it has introduced group personal accident, corporate travel and expatriate medical insurance in Singapore and Hong Kong.

The company also named Kok Leong Koo as underwriting manager, Accident & Health, based in Singapore, and Janus Law as assistant vice president, Accident & Health, based in Hong Kong.

BHSI’s new Corporate Travel and Expatriate Medical Insurance products combine coverage with 24/7 access to BHSI’s Care and Concierge Services. These services include emergency medical, evacuation and repatriation assistance; medical referrals; assistance retrieving lost luggage; and worldwide concierge support for events like last minute reservations to house sitting services.

“We are pleased to launch our first accident & health solutions in Asia — backed by BHSI’s financial strength,” said Phillip Brain, head of Accident & Health, BHSI in Asia. “The BHSI Care and Concierge Services embedded in our travel covers are indicative of the high level of service we plan to bring to this marketplace.”

These new A&H products are available in Singapore and Hong Kong and will launch in Macau in the coming weeks. In addition, BHSI continues to provide facultative reinsurance for accident & health exposures through its four offices in Asia, which are located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau and Malaysia.

Koo comes to BHSI with more than a decade of experience in different underwriting and business development roles in the Singapore and Malaysia markets, which includes underwriting expertise in a Malaysian life operation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Malaya. Koo is based in BHSI’s office in Singapore.

Law has more than 10 years of experience in Accident & Health markets in Hong Kong and China, serving in various senior underwriting and management roles, including chief underwriting officer for accident & health products in Asia. Law holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Hong Kong and is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute. She is based in BHSI’s office in Hong Kong.

Kok Leong Koo can be contacted in Singapore at +65 6675 1560, kokleong.koo@bhspecialty.com. Janus Law can be contacted in Hong Kong at +852 3729 1315, janus.law@bhspecialty.com.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance