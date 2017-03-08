Allied World Launches 3 Professional Liability Products in Australia

Allied World Assurance Co. Holdings AG announced it has launched three new professional liability products in Australia: Directors and Officers Liability Insurance, Architects and Engineers Professional Indemnity Insurance, and Miscellaneous Professional Indemnity Insurance.

The Miscellaneous Professional Indemnity Insurance products is designed primarily for professional services providers, such as interior designers, management consultants, advertising agents, educational institutes, accountants, technology firms, architects, surveyors and engineers of all disciplines, the company said in a statement.

Each product is targeted at Australian-domiciled small, medium and large companies and has a maximum capacity of A$10 million (US$7.5 million).

“The launch of these three primary policies represents the next step in Allied World’s journey towards becoming a highly recognized provider of Professional Liability products, solutions and claims service in the Australian market,” said Kym Beazleigh, vice president, Professional Liability, Australia.

Source: Allied World Assurance Co. Holdings