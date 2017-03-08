Integro Announces Change in UK Operation’s Leadership

International insurance broker and risk management firm Integro Insurance Brokers announced the departures of John Sutton and Toby Humphreys, who have guided Integro’s UK operation since the acquisition of their firm, Humphreys Haggas Sutton & Co., in 2005.

The Integro UK operation has grown to over 500 employees and US$120 million in revenue under the leadership of Sutton, Humphreys and the UK management team.

The following individuals are currently responsible for Integro UK’s three primary segments:

Jason Collins and David Abraham, co-heads of Wholesale (each with 30-plus years’ experience in the London market)

Bob Pybus, head of Retail (co-founder of NPA Insurance Broking; 25-plus years’ experience in insurance brokerage)

Neil Clayton, head of Entertainment & Sport (25-plus years’ experience in the insurance industry).

The UK management team of Colins, Abraham, Pybus and Clayton will serve as the executive team, with responsibility for their segments as well as for Integro UK, overall. They will report to Integro CEO Bill Goldstein.

Sutton’s and Humphreys’ decision to depart from Integro “reflects their confidence in this next generation of leaders, and in Integro’s ability to maintain the service excellence its clients have come to expect,” the company said in a statement.

“John and Toby have played an important role in building Integro into one of the strongest UK wholesale operations in the market while driving the firm’s international growth,” commented Goldstein.

“We are grateful and wish them well in their future endeavors. We thank them both for their leadership and partnership over the last 11 years,” he added.

“Our leadership structure is consistent with the firm’s growth and focus on specialty areas,” Goldstein said, and provides a close connection to the firm’s clients by design.

