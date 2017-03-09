Munich Re Syndicate’s Hoare Elected to Council of Lloyd’s

Dominick Hoare, chief underwriting officer for Munich Re Syndicate Ltd., was elected this week to the position of corporate-external member to the Council of Lloyd’s, which is the body responsible for the supervision of the Lloyd’s market.

Hoare represents Munich Re Capital Ltd. and will take up the seat previously held by Catlin Syndicate Ltd. (represented by Paul Jardine), whose term expired on Jan. 31.

Hoare will take up the position on April 19 and his term will run until Jan. 31, 2020.

Hoare has been the chief underwriting officer for the Munich Re Syndicate Ltd. since 2015, having previously been the joint active underwriter. He is an executive director of Munich Re Specialty Group Ltd., Munich Re Syndicate Ltd and Munich Re Capital Ltd.

Source: Lloyd’s