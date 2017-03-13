‘Globesity’ Reaches Pandemic Levels: Aetna International Report

Urgent action is required to limit the global fallout from rising obesity levels, according to a report published by health insurance provider Aetna International.

Aetna International said it analyzed data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations, governments and the global food industry to develop a true picture of global obesity.

The WHO statistics show that obesity rates have more than doubled since 1980, with 13 percent of adults worldwide classified as obese and nearly 40 percent as overweight, said the report titled “Globesity: Tackling the world’s obesity pandemic.”

The report findings show that these numbers will rise further if urgent, collaborative and targeted action is not taken.

Calling upon governments, food producers, retailers, employers and insurance companies to combine their efforts to tackle the obesity crisis, the report emphasizes that the only way to tackle globesity is a holistic approach combining health incentives, taxes and education programs.

It has been proven that one of the most effective means of reducing obesity is providing clear information about the direct correlation between nutrition, weight gain and non-communicable diseases, the Aetna International report said.

“The rise in obesity rates make it clear; there needs to be a shift in the narrative around diet and healthy living. We must work together to combine our knowledge and expertise in order to curb the rise of globesity,” said Richard di Benedetto, president of Aetna International.

“Aetna is committed to being part of the solution to globesity and to creating a stronger, healthier global community. We are working towards establishing a think-tank with the sole purpose of finding solutions to the problems presented by worldwide obesity,” he added.

Source: Aetna International