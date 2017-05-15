Generali Names AXA’s Granier as CEO of Generali France 

Generali announced that Jean-Laurent Granier, 51, will join Generali Group as country manager for France and président directeur général (PDG) of Generali France with effect from June 1, 2017.

Granier also will join the group management committee of Assicurazioni Generali.

The current PDG of Generali France, Eric Lombard, will continue to assist the group CEO on strategic and institutional affairs and will maintain the current role of chairman of Europ Assistance until the end of the year, when he will leave the group. Lombard will leave the position of PDG of Generali France on May 31, 2017.

Granier graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and Ensae and from the French Institute of Actuaries (Institut des Actuaires). He joined UAP in 1990 then AXA in 1997 and worked in various positions at AXA France. Since January 2010, Granier has been chief executive officer of the Mediterranean and Latin America Region, encompassing 23 countries, and a member of the AXA executive committee. From January 2012 to June 2016, Jean-Laurent Granier has been also chairman & CEO of AXA Global P&C and a member of the AXA management committee.

“I am very glad to welcome Jean-Laurent Granier into the Generali Group. He brings extensive experience in the global insurance sector and a deep knowledge of the French market, which represents a key market for us,” said Generali Group CEO Philippe Donnet.

“I’m convinced that Jean-Laurent is the right choice to lead the acceleration of the industrial turnaround of our business. I would like to thank Eric Lombard for his outstanding leadership and contribution to the financial turnaround in a very competitive and challenging market,” Donnet added.

Source: Generali