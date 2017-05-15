Parents Urged Not to Lie About Installation of Telematics Boxes in Cars

Insure The Box, the London-based black box car insurance provider, has urged parents to think twice about lying to their children about having a telematics box installed in their cars.

Insure The Box was responding to recent on-air radio “confessions” in the U.K. from parents who admitted to lying to their children in the hope that this alone will ensure their safety on the roads.

“Telematics boxes are proven to effectively increase driver safety,” said Simon Rewell, Road Safety manager at Insure The Box.

It’s important parents realize that the benefits of this technology, such as reduced speeding and lower accident rates, are only achieved “with the installation of an actual black box,” he added.

The company explained that its policyholders have access to a personalized online portal which displays information about their driving and how they could improve in order to be a safer driver with the best chance of seeing their premiums reduce.

“It’s crucial that parents and young drivers alike understand that the safer driving behaviour associated with telematics only comes through the use of a black box and the ability to provide feedback through an online portal,” added Rewell.

“And, of course, a young person can only earn rewards and bespoke renewal prices if they have a black box to prove their safe driving,” he said.

A number of parameters are used to determine how safe a driver is, such as analyzing if a motorist brakes or accelerates sharply, if breaks are taken on long journeys, as well as speed on different types of road. If an accident occurs, the company calls emergency services with its facility called “Accident Alerts.”

