Canada’s Rogers Insurance Partners with Megson FitzPatrick

Rogers Insurance Ltd. announced it has partnered with Victoria, British Columbia-based Megson FitzPatrick Inc., beginning with the purchase of a minority stake in Megson FitzPatrick.

The financial details of the purchase were not disclosed.

“This partnership strengthens both organizations tremendously. Our market access and capabilities are expanded even further than before,” said Rogers Insurance COO, Bruce Rabik.

“We have long been searching for a brokerage model that provides the strength of scale, a willingness to invest in the future, a commitment to building a great culture for our team and the ability to provide competitive perpetuation solutions,” commented Jay Tuson, CEO, Megson FitzPatrick.

“Rogers Insurance has allowed us to customize a partnership that I believe is unique in the market and speaks to addressing many of the challenges small to medium size brokers are facing today,” added Tuson.

Employee-owned Rogers Insurance Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, with nine offices across the country and over 400 employees. One of the largest independent brokerages in Canada, Rogers provides commercial insurance, home and auto insurance, life and benefits, and high net worth insurance services. Rogers is a member of the Canadian Broker Network (CBN) and Intersure, which gives it affiliated offices across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

Megson FitzPatrick Insurance is based in Victoria, BC with six locations, including one in Vancouver. With more than 100 employees, it provides commercial, home & personal, auto, life and benefits insurance. They have several insurance programs that are distributed through British Columbia.

Source: Rogers Insurance Ltd.