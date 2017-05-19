Novae Expands Cyber Team with Appointment of Quick from IBM

Novae Group plc, the specialist listed Lloyd’s insurer, announced that Stuart Quick has joined its cyber team as breach response and cyber operations manager, reporting to Dan Trueman, head of cyber and chief innovation officer.

Quick was previously a managing consultant in IBM’s UK&I cyber security consulting practice where he was responsible for overseeing large public and private sector security projects. Prior to joining IBM, Quick worked closely with the Lloyd’s of London market providing cyber security and crisis management services in his roles as a senior information security consultant at PGI and COO at Henderson Risk Ltd.

“[Quick’s] background and expertise in crisis management services adds another dimension to our market leading offering,” Dan Trueman, head of cyber & chief innovation officer at Novae.

“We are focused on delivering a holistic approach to cyber risk, which we are creating through the breadth of industry and cyber security experience within our team,” he added.

Novae said that Quick joins its established cyber team of:

Jo Chadha (deputy unit head)

James Creasy (class underwriter)

Jacqueline Spencer-Sim (class underwriter)

Michael Shen (head of cyber innovation)

Sharif Gardner (head of training)

Julia Whiting (assistant underwriter)

Established in 1986, Novae Group is a diversified property and casualty re/insurance business operating through Syndicate 2007 at Lloyd’s. It writes property, marine, aviation, political risk and specialty business via its offices in London and Bermuda and has a market capitalization of more than £390 million ($506.3 million).

Source: Novae