Underwriting Agency, CFC, Partners with Kidnap Response Expert EOS Risk

Lloyd’s managing general agency CFC announced it has formed a partnership with risk management and security consultant, EOS Risk.

EOS Risk joins red24 and S-RM on CFC’s panel of security companies that specialize in global kidnap and extortion incidents.

“Highly skilled, swift response is of the utmost importance if something does go wrong in this area of insurance,” said Mark Baker, K&R team leader at London-based CFC, which is backed by 32 Lloyd’s syndicates and has clients in more than 60 countries.

“Our cover provides a 24/7 emergency hotline in the event of an incident with no limit to consultant fees incurred. I’m delighted that we have been able to add EOS Risk to our existing panel, providing our insureds with an exceptional choice of experts able to help them when they need it the most,” he added.

London-based EOS Risk is a global professional security services company, providing a range of risk services and solutions in analysis, audit, strategy, operations, travel and assistance, CFC explained in a statement.

EOS’ intelligence services and highly specialized K&R response capabilities “support CFC’s insured clients anywhere in the world,” commented Steve Harwood, head of Special Risks at EOS.

Source : CFC