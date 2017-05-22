Petplan Australasia Announces Affiliation with MS Amlin

Petplan Australasia announced that MS Amlin Syndicate 2001 of Lloyd’s will become the new underwriter of its pet insurance plans in Australia – a move that is designed to enhance policyholder benefits with broader coverage and more plan choices.

Petplan Australasia was established in Australia in 2004 by Victoria-based brokers Doug and Gwen Ford. The company expanded to New Zealand in 2008.

Doug Ford said the new partnership may lead to further expansion. ”MS Amlin has written pet insurance for a number of years and its experience in equine and livestock was also key for us, together with its financial standing and reputation,” he said.

”We thank Allianz Australia for its past and ongoing support, but we see our partnership with MS Amlin as a stepping stone for Petplan’s growth, not only in Australia and New Zealand but also in other parts of the world,” Ford added.

Petplan is the only Australia pet insurer that “offers a true ‘covered for life’ policy,” which means the company will continue to pay claims for any ongoing, chronic or re-occurring illness for the rest of the animal’s life, rather than just until the maximum benefit has been paid, the company said.

Petplan Australasia said it is the only pet insurer in Australia that offers cover extending to third party liability.

Source: Petplan Australasia