Insured Losses for Europe’s Windstorm Thomas Rise to $279.2M: PERILS  

The latest property insured loss estimate for Windstorm Thomas, which on Feb. 23-24 hit the British Isles, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, is €249 million (US$279.2 million), according to PERILS, the independent Zurich-based organization that provides industry-wide catastrophe insurance data.

The revised estimate of the insurance market loss for Windstorm Thomas (also known as Doris) compares to the initial loss estimate of €213 million issued by PERILS on April 6, 2017.

In line with the PERILS’ loss reporting schedule, the third loss estimate for Thomas will be published on Aug. 23, 2017.

Subscribers to the PERILS Industry Exposure & Loss Database can find more information about Thomas under “Industry Loss.”

Source: PERILS