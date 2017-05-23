MGA Globe Underwriting Launches Marine Division with UK, Int’l Focus

Globe Underwriting, the UK-based managing general agent, has announced the launch of its marine division.

The five-strong team is led by Peter Rogers, head of marine, and David Dymond, head of underwriting. They will report to Gary Corke, CEO, Globe Underwriting.

The division, which will initially focus on UK and international marine liability risks, is comprised of underwriters with extensive experience in the transport and shipping sector. Prior to joining Globe Underwriting, the team worked together for nearly two decades at Tokio Marine Kiln and International Transport and Maritime Underwriting.

“Peter and David are recognized experts in the marine market and, alongside their specialist team, are the ideal candidates to launch our new division,” said Corke.

“They will initially focus on the marine liability risks with a view to expand into areas, such as cargo or hull, which dovetail with their experience and in which we see opportunity for growth,” he added. “We have significant aspirations in this market, and I am certain that our new offering will swiftly gain traction under Peter and David’s leadership.”

Globe Underwriting will offer a suite of tailor-made products for companies operating within the transport and logistics sector as well as for ports and terminals, explained Rogers.

“We are confident that this new offering will provide clients and their brokers with more appropriate and comprehensive cover and we look forward to working with them to develop solutions which can better protect their operations,” he added.

