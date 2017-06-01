Ironshore Names Hiscox’s Fisher as VP Political Risk & Trade Credit in London

Ironshore Inc. has appointed Russell Fisher as vice president of Political Risk and Trade Credit to underwrite European business lines, based in London.

Fisher has more than 20 years’ experience as a specialist in trade credit and risk analysis for international finance and trade credit markets. He will report to Don Asadorian, senior vice president of Political Risks and Trade Credit.

Fisher most recently served as senior trade credit analyst with Hiscox Syndicates Ltd. in the London market for more than five years, underwriting political risk insurance and trade credit. His experience includes structuring credit risk transactions across multiple industries and jurisdictions. Industry expertise has focused on the credit risk of project, acquisition and structured commodity loans and traded products. Fisher’s professional career reflects specialty industry insight of energy, renewables, electricity, oil and gas, mining and mineral processing sectors and markets throughout the European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Ironshore’s Political Risk and Trade Credit specialty lines offer insurance programs to facilitate international and domestic trade and foreign investment strategies under the direction of Daniel L. Sussman, president of the Political Risk and Special Risk units. Ironshore underwrites insurance protection for political risk, confiscation, expropriation, nationalization and deprivation (CEND), multi-buyer exposures, as well as structured trade finance transactions.

Source: Ironshore