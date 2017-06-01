Guy Carpenter Taps Gen Re’s van Oort as Managing Director, Benelux Operations

Guy Carpenter & Co. announced the appointment of Hans van Oort from General Reinsurance Co. as managing director, Guy Carpenter Benelux, effective Dec. 1, to further strengthen the regional team.

He will be responsible for continuing to enhance Guy Carpenter’s presence in the region. Based in Brussels, and working closely with Guy Carpenter’s offices in Rotterdam and London, he will report to Roelant de Haas, CEO, Benelux.

During his 30-year reinsurance career, van Oort has held a number of senior managerial positions. Most recently, he was chief account executive, marketing manager, Business Unit “Europe,” at General Re in Cologne. He joined the company in 1997. Prior to this, he was head of the reinsurance broking and consulting department at Bloemers & Co. Herverzekering BV, responsible for the Dutch market. He began his reinsurance career in 1987.

Source: Guy Carpenter & Co.